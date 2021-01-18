Reliance to embed e-commerce app into WhatsApp soon

Reliance to embed e-commerce app into WhatsApp within six months

The move will allow hundreds of millions of users to order products from Reliance without leaving the app

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 18 2021, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 13:06 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries plans to embed its e-commerce app JioMart into WhatsApp within six months, Mint reported on Monday, as the Indian conglomerate looks to ramp up its retail and grocery business in the country.

Reliance, which has been trying to move away from its mainstay oil and energy business, had last year raised about $26 billion from investors like Google and Facebook for its digital and retail arms as it takes on Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart in India.

The move to integrate JioMart with WhatsApp will allow hundreds of millions of users to order products from Reliance without having to leave the app, Mint said, citing two officials aware of the development.

At last count, WhatsApp had about 400 million users in India. Facebook invested $5.7 billion for a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms last year.

JioMart was launched in May last year with plans to be operational across 200 cities in India. The e-commerce venture of Reliance's retail arm offers free express grocery delivery from neighborhood mom-and-pop stores.

Reliance Industries and WhatsApp owner Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JioMart
Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani
WhatsApp
Facebook

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

 