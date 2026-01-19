Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India never began well, youngsters need to emulate Kohli's mindset: Sunil Gavaskar

India went down in the third and final ODI in Indore by 41 runs to lose their first-ever 50-over home series against New Zealand, continuing the trend of recent underwhelming results.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 06:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketSunil Gavaskar

Follow us on :

Follow Us