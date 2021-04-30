RIL March quarter net profit more than doubles to Rs 13,227 crore

Reliance Industries on Friday reported more than doubling of its March quarter net profit to Rs 13,227 crore as improvement in petrochemical and consumer business countered continued weakness in refining business.

Its net profit in the January-March quarter a year ago stood at Rs 6,348 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,72,095 crore from Rs 1,51,461 crore.