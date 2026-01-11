<p>Vadodara: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first One-day International against New Zealand here on Sunday.</p><p>India have included six bowlers in their playing Xi with Giil saying he wants to "try different combinations and see how that works".</p><p>Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have been included as spin-bowling options, while Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are the pacers.</p>.Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad for NZ series.<p>NZ skipper Michael Bracewell said Kristian Clarke will be making his ODI debut.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p>India: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.</p><p>New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok.</p>