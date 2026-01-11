Menu
India win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand in first ODI

India have included six bowlers in their playing Xi with Giil saying he wants to "try different combinations and see how that works".
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 08:09 IST
Published 11 January 2026, 08:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandODI

