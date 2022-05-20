Rupee inches 7 paise higher to 77.46 against US dollar

Rupee inches 7 paise higher to 77.46 against US dollar in early trade

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.71 per cent to $111.24 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • May 20 2022, 09:43 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 11:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 77.49 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as crude oil prices retreated from the elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.51 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote at 77.49, registering a rise of 7 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 77.56 against the US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.71 per cent to $111.24 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 103.02.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Friday supported by an overall fall in the greenback and easing bond yields.

"Asian and emerging market peers have started weaker and could cap strength. However, crude prices have eased and could aid sentiments," Iyer said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,025.44 points or 1.94 per cent higher at 53,817.67, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 315.55 points or 2 per cent to 16,124.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,899.92 crore, as per stock exchange data. P

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Markets
US dollar
Business News

What's Brewing

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

 