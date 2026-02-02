<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have been witnessing an increase in tourist footfall over the past few years. In 2025, Dakshina Kannada recorded 6,53,39,542 domestic tourists and 6,115 foreign tourists.</p>.<p>In 2024, Dakshina Kannada received 5.07 crore tourists including 6,448 foreign nationals, while Udupi recorded 5.78 crore tourists, of which 77,312 were foreigners. In 2023, Dakshina Kannada saw 3.28 crore tourists (7,875 foreigners) and Udupi recorded 4.74 crore tourists (41,236 foreigners).</p>.<p>According to stakeholders from the industry, tourists visit DK and Udupi for spiritual destinations, pristine and serene beaches, adventure and maritime activities, scenic landscapes, wellness and eco-tourism, and the region’s rich traditions of cuisine, craft and culture. Though Coastal Karnataka is attracting a large number of tourists, it is still considered underdeveloped and holds immense potential for the growth of the tourism and hospitality sector.</p>.<p>As per data from the Tourism Department, the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple recorded the highest footfall with 1,60,12,150 pilgrims, including 210 foreigners, followed by Shree Kshethra Dharmasthala with 1,17,39,480 pilgrims (1,083 foreigners). The Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple attracted 63,55,180 pilgrims (110 foreigners), while the Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple saw 27,35,100 pilgrims (34 foreigners). The Sooryanarayana Temple recorded 23,69,880 pilgrims (275 foreigners), and the Kodyadka Annapoorneshwari Temple near Moodbidri was visited by 21,41,400 pilgrims during the year.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | From skilling to seaplanes, Budget charts aggressive tourism roadmap.<p>Among the beaches, Panambur topped the list with 46,41,590 tourists, including 733 foreigners, followed by the Someshwara Beach with 43,38,000 visitors (144 foreigners) and the Tannirbhavi Beach with 37,48,900 tourists (790 foreigners). Sasihithlu recorded 20,36,300 tourists (193 foreigners), while the Surathkal Beach attracted 12,82,700 visitors (26 foreigners). The Pilikula Nisargadhama drew 27,96,500 domestic tourists and 967 foreign tourists.</p>.<p>The Sulthan Bathery watchtower attracted 5,58,550 tourists, while the Postcard Collection Centre at Pandeshwar recorded 5,540 visitors. The 1,000 Pillar Basadi in Moodbidri was visited by 8,16,900 tourists, including 1,260 foreigners.</p>.<p>Tourist data was also collected from Ullal Beach, Nelliteertha Guhalaya, Nethravathi River, Srimanthibai Government Museum, Venur Gomateshwara, Jamalabad Fort, Kadamagundi Falls, Thodikana Falls, Matsyadhama, Bendru Theertha, Shiradi, Birumale Betta, Padumale Betta, Shivaram Karanth Balavana and Sammilana Butterfly Park, among other destinations.</p>.<p>Beach tourism promoter Yathish Baikampady said the lack of infrastructure in line with the growth of the tourism sector was one of the major challenges. “Traffic density and the time taken to reach beaches from the Mangaluru city due to congestion need to be addressed. We must implement farsighted projects for the future. The public transport system also needs improvement to provide better connectivity to malls, markets and tourist destinations.”</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Thrilok Chandra, Secretary, Department of Tourism, speaking at the recent Coastal Karnataka Tourism Conclave in Mangaluru, said the entire 320-km coastline needed to be developed as a multi-product destination. He added that 45 tourism projects involving an investment of Rs 718 crore had been sanctioned for coastal districts under the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024–29.</p>