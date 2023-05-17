S P Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group, passes away

S P Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group, passes away at 87

He was unwell for some time

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 19:03 ist
Late businessperson S P Hinduja. Credit: Twitter/MJJArchivesPics

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of the Hinduja Group, died in London on Wednesday. He was unwell for some time. He was 87.

The Hinduja family patriarch and his brothers, Gopichand and Prakash, were accused of receiving nearly SEK 81 million in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. A court had however exonerated them.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

A British national, he died in London.

