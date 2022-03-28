Season's first consignment of Alphonso mangoes reach Japan

In a major boost to export, the season’s first consignment of fresh Mangoes exported from Mumbai arrived in Japan. Alphonso and Kesar varieties of Mangoes was exported to the island nation.

A mango festival is being organised in capital Tokyo as a part of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Japan & Invest India today wherein a Mango exhibition & tasting will be done at various outlets of Lawson supermarkets.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the season’s first consignment of fresh mango export from Mumbai to Japan on Saturday.

Alphonso mangoes are a global hit because of their sunshine yellow appearance and delightful taste. Named after Afonso de Albuquerque, these mangoes are one of the most consumed varieties in India.

The exports of domestic organic products are being carried on under the Agriculture Export Policy, 2018, which also directed states to formulate their own policy, focused on promoting exports of unique region-specific products and those with geographical indication certification.

APEDA has taken a number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of development of virtual portals for organizing virtual trade fairs, farmer connect portal, e-office, hortinet traceability system, buyer-seller meets, reverse buyer-seller meets, product-specific campaigns etc.

APEDA has been closely working with state governments for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.

APEDA, a Statutory Body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

APEDA provides assistance to the exporters under various components of its schemes such as Infrastructure Development, Quality Development and Market Development. In addition, APEDA also conducts international Buyer Seller Meets(BSM), Virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural & processed food products.

