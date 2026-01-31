<p>Bengaluru: Online gaming platform Zupee is firing 200 employees as part of a restructuring exercise. Recently, the startup had cut around 170 jobs after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, proposed a ban on all real money gaming (RMG).</p>.<p>Though the startup did not respond to queries, Zupee founder Dilsher Singh Malhi has reportedly said that they continue to align the organisation with long-term priorities and some changes are necessary to ensure the business remains sustainable and future-focused.</p>.<p>Founded in 2018 by Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh, the platform provides access to skill-based casual games. According to Tracxn, Zupee has raised $122 million in funding from investors like WestCap, Z47 and AJ Capital Partners.</p>.Meesho posts 12-fold jump in Q3 net loss to Rs 491 crore despite 31% revenue growth.<p>The startup was valued at $600 million in 2022. </p>.<p>The Bill classifies ‘online money game’ as an online game, irrespective of whether such a game is based on skill, chance, or both, played by a user by paying fees, depositing money or other stakes in expectation of winning, which entails monetary and other enrichment in return for money or other stakes; but shall not include any e-sports.</p>