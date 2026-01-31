Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Zupee to lay off 200 employees amid online gaming law overhaul

Founded in 2018 by Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh, the platform provides access to skill-based casual games.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 21:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 21:01 IST
Business NewsGamblingOnline gaming

Follow us on :

Follow Us