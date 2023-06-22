Sebi bars Eros entities, MD from securities market

Sebi bars Eros entities, MD Sunil Lulla from securities market

The Sebi has barred Eros International Media Ltd , Eros Worldwide and Eros Digital from the securities market until further orders.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 22 2023, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 22:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's market regulator said on Thursday it had barred Eros Group Managing Director Sunil Arjan Lulla and three of the media company's entities from the securities market, citing accounting irregularities at the firm.

In an interim order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it had found prima facie evidence that the books of accounts of the company were "overstated and do not present a true and fair picture of the financial health of the Company."

The SEBI has barred Eros International Media Ltd , Eros Worldwide and Eros Digital from the securities market until further orders.

Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, CEO of Eros International Media, was also barred from the securities market. Both, Lulla and Dwivedi have also been restricted from holding directorial positions in listed companies, according to the SEBI order.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sebi
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 