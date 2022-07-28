Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty above 16,700 at open

Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty above 16,700

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 28 2022, 09:45 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday climbed 542.18 points to 56,358.50 in the early trade, while Nifty advanced 147.45 points to 16,789.25.

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

