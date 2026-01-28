<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore South MP, LS Tejasvi Surya, has objected to Rule 24 of the draft BMLTA Rules, which retrospectively approves all prior projects and plans, including the controversial tunnel road project. </p><p>On January 3, the Urban Development Department (UDD) published the draft rules for governing the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) — conceptualised on the lines of Transport for London (TfL) — three years after the law was passed. Citizens were given 30 days to file objections and suggestions. </p><p>Rule 24 came under the scanner as it states that all previous decisions, plans, operations and pending proceedings on the date of commencement of these rules shall be deemed to have been construed under the BMLTA Act. </p><p>This meant that projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, including the tunnel road, will not come under the BMLTA's ambit. </p><p>Critics argued that all urban mobility decisions and projects announced after the act came into force must necessarily seek approval under Section 19 of the BMLTA Act. </p><p>Joining the debate, Surya shot off a letter to the UDD secretary on Wednesday, expressing his objections to Rule 24. </p>.Karnataka police issue notice under Hate Speech Bill even before Governor’s assent, BJP demands action.<p>Citing Section 19, he said the provision was designed to ensure oversight and fiscal responsibility in large-scale infrastructure decisions. </p>.<p>"...This provision risks legitimising megaprojects valued at nearly Rs 1 lakh crore without due process, institutional scrutiny or accountability, undermining the very purpose of the BMLTA," he stated.</p>.<p>"... Given its direct conflict with the spirit, purpose and safeguards of the BMLTA Act, Rule 24 must be removed in its entirety. Retaining this provision would erode institutional credibility, weaken regulatory oversight, and compromise Bengaluru’s long-term urban governance. Its deletion is essential to preserve transparency, enforce accountability, and restore public trust." </p>.<p>The parliamentarian urged the UDD to omit Rule 24 from the final notified rules. </p>.<p>For its part, the UDD has argued that the rules can only be enforced prospectively, saying it cannot seek approval of projects from the BMLTA that are already approved by the government. </p>