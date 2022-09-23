Sensex falls over 1,000 pts amid bearish global trends

Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 2% amid bearish global trends

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 23 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 15:59 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: AFP Photo

 Equity indices fell sharply by nearly 2 per cent each, extending their decline for the third day running on Friday, amid an overall bearish trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,020.80 points or 1.73 per cent to settle at 58,098.92. During the day, it tumbled 1,137.77 points or 1.92 per cent to 57,981.95.

The NSE Nifty plummeted 302.45 points or 1.72 per cent to end at 17,327.35.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid slumped 7.93 per cent. The other major laggards were Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC and IndusInd Bank.

Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and ITC were the only gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European bourses were trading in the red in mid-session deals. The US markets ended in the negative territory on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.87 per cent to USD 88.77 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,509.55 crore on Thursday, according to data available with the BSE. 

