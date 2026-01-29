Menu
Ajit Pawar Funeral LIVE Updates | Mortal remains reach Dada's Katewadi residence; PM, Shah may attend last rites

Hello readers! Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday. Dada's last rites will be held at Vidya Pratishthan ground in the Pune district today and several leaders are expected to pay their homage to 'Dada' of Maharashtra politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to be in Baramati today. Stay with DH as we track all the latest updates on this.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 02:44 IST
08:1129 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar Funeral | Mortal remains the Maharashtra deputy CM brought to his Katewadi home ahead of last rites

08:0929 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar Funeral | NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, MLA Rohit Pawar and other members of the Pawar family gather at the Katewadi home

08:0829 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar Funeral | People gather in large numbers at the Vidya Pratishthan ground

08:0529 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar Funeral | PM Modi to be in Baramati to pay his last respect to Ajit Pawar: Reports 

07:5229 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar Funeral | Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend funeral 

Published 29 January 2026, 02:36 IST
