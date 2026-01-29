<p>Mysuru: Even after eight years since the announcement to develop the 90- year-old residence of Jnanapeeta awardee Kuvempu in Mysuru as 'Rashtrakavi Memorial', it is yet to be a reality. </p><p>It was on February 16, 2018 that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement in State budget, during his previous term as at the top position.</p><p>Daughter of Kuvempu Tarini and her husband former Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University Prof K Chidananda Gowda reside in this home- 'Udayaravi', no 3004, 5th main road, 12th cross, Vani Vilasa puram in Mysuru. </p><p><strong>Family seeks one-time grant</strong></p><p>Speaking to <em>Deccan Herald</em>, Prof K Chidananda Gowda, said, "We family members have decided to form a family trust and develop the house as a memorial of international standard through this trust and maintain it. We are seeking a one-time grant for this to take up necessary repair works, restoration and conservation of the house built in 1936 and to develop it as a memorial."</p><p>"We are also seeking an annual grant which is generally given to all the trusts, to pay salaries to staff required to maintain this. We will follow all the Government norms, procedures required to maintain transperancy for implementation of the project," he added. </p><p><strong>Minister assures of discussion with CM</strong> </p><p>When contacted, Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said, "I visited Kuvempu's house recently to see the status. Family members of Kuvempu are yet to discuss their exact plans regarding the memorial. I will discuss with the Chief Minister and meet Kuvempu's family members and take further decision soon."</p><p>Assistant director of Department of Kannada and Culture, Mysuru M D Sudarshan informed that the government has already developed Kuvempu's ancestral home 'Kavi Mane' in Kuppalli, adding that the Mysuru project will also be taken up soon. </p><p>Family members of Kuvempu and former CM S M Krishna had written letters to the State government about the memorial earlier. </p><p>As part of the new tourism policy 2024-29, tourism department has declared the bungalow of Indian English writer R K Narayan at Yadavagiri built in 1952 as a tourism destination. </p><p>With the initiative of the then MUDA Commissioner C G Bethsurmath, who later served as MCC Commissioner, the bungalow was declared as a heritage structure. The MCC purchased it at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore. It was restored and developed as a museum at a cost of Rs 35 Lakh. </p><p><strong>Writers threaten of protest</strong></p><p>Writers warn of state-wide movement if the government doesn't allot funds in budget and decides on memorial in three months. </p><p>Several writers, noted personalities, fans and about 30 pro-Kannada organisations participated in the 'Chinthakara Chinthana' meeting held by 'Udayaravi Kuvempu Smaraka Horata Samithi' at Kannada Sahitya Parishat in Mysuru on Wednesday. </p><p>They decided to urge the State Government to allot funds for the memorial in the forthcoming budget, and to take proper decision about the project in three months, else the Committee would take a State-wide movement, they warned. </p><p>Veteran writer C P Krishna Kumar, said, "The Union Government is expected to confer Bharat Ratna on Kuvempu shortly. The State government must develop Kuvempu's house as a national memorial soon along with cooperation of family members, as a tribute to the great writer and fulfill the wish of every Kannadiga." </p><p>State President of Karnataka Kaavalu Pade, M Mohan Kumar Gowda said, "Without any further delay, the Government must show interest in developing Kuvempu's memorial to ensure that the coming generations remember him."</p><p>Kannada Sahithya Parishat, Mysuru district President, Maddikere Gopal; Founder State President, Kannadigara Sene Nela Ramaprasad; Karnataka Kranthi Ranga President, Manchegowda; Karnataka Nava Nirmana Vedike President Bheemashankar Patil; Karnataka Kaavalu Pade members Ravindra, T Ravigowda, Abdul Maalik, Nagaraj, Bellaala Bettegowda, Ramanna, Puttu Nanjaiah, Venkatesh; M B Naganna and others participated.</p>