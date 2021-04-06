Skoda Auto begins production of fourth generation Octavia

Czech car maker Skoda Auto has commenced production of its fourth generation Octavia sedan at its Aurangabad manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.
First rolled out in 2001, the latest edition of the executive sedan Octavia is set to be launched in the domestic market later this month, Skoda Auto India said.
"With the commencement of production, we also commit to a stronger product portfolio as we look to grow our presence in India. In line with our laser sharp focus on customer centricity " said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.
“We are also rapidly growing our network presence and have introduced several initiatives to ensure an unmatched ownership experience," he added.
