<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala MLA and CPI leader Rajaji Mathew Thomas presented himself as an example of the flaw in the special intensive revision (SIR) in Kerala as he and his wife figured among the 24,08,503 who got eliminated from the voters list when the door to door enumeration ended.</p><p>Out of the 2.78 crore existing voters, 8.65 per cent are now out of the list for various reasons.</p><p>71-year-old Mathew, who represented CPI at the all party meeting convened by Kerala chief electoral officer Ratan Khelkar, said that he and his wife, who have been casting their votes over the last many elections, were now out of the voters list. "Though I filled the enumeration form, the booth level officer said that it can't be linked with the 2002 voters list which is being considered as the base one," he said at the meeting.</p><p>CPI (M) senior leader M V Jayarajan also listed out specific instances of many genuine voters who were eliminated in the SIR process. He also pointed out that many SIR enumeration forms were not even distributed by the BLOs.</p>.Kerala-bound bus catches fire near Nanjangud; 40 passengers escape unhurt.<p>While the chief electoral officer said that all such cases could be sorted out during the complaint redressal phase of SIR from December 23 to January 22 (2026) and there will be also option for enrolling as new voter, the political party representatives lamented that there were many elderly persons who were left out the list and they would be put to unnecessary hardships.</p><p>Most of the political parties also urged that the time limit for SIR enumeration should be further extended. Scores of Malayalis are living outside the state and even abroad for studies and jobs. Many of them will be coming down for Christmas, New Year holidays, the political party representatives pointed out.</p><p>The draft voters list based on the SIR enumeration will be published on December 23.</p><p>TOTAL Uncollectable form: 24,08,503 (8.65%) </p><p>Deceased: 6,49,885 (2.33%) </p><p>Untraceable: 6,45,548 (2.32%) </p><p>Shifted: 8,16,221 (2.93%) </p><p>Duplicate: 1,36,029 (0.49%) </p><p>Others: 1,60,830 (8.65%)</p>