Sri Lanka cuts rates by 250 bps as inflation eases

Sri Lanka unexpectedly cuts rates by 250 bps as inflation eases

The IMF has set Sri Lanka a inflation target of 15.2% for this year but the CBSL is eyeing a more ambitious target of single digit inflation by September

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Jun 01 2023, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 11:02 ist
eople walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Sri Lanka's central bank caught markets off-guard by cutting its key rates by 250 basis points on Thursday, as it cited inflation easing faster than expected and the price outlook turning more benign.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) cut its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate to 13 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, from 15.5 per cent and 16.5 per cent previously.

"Policy interest rates reduced in view of the faster deceleration of inflation, benign inflation outlook and the easing of BOP (balance of payment) pressures, thereby reinforcing the rebound of the economy," the CBSL said.

Also Read | India extends $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year

Sri Lanka's key Colombo Consumer Price Index eased to a rise of 25.2 per cent year-on-year in May from 35.3 per cent in April, reducing some stress on the crisis-hit economy which has crumpled under soaring inflation caused by its worst financial crisis in over seven decades.

The index peaked at a 69.8% year-on-year surge in September last year. The national inflation rate was at 33.6 per cent in April, easing from 73.7 per cent in September.

The IMF has set Sri Lanka a inflation target of 15.2 per cent for this year but the CBSL is eyeing a more ambitious target of single digit inflation by September. "Headline inflation is forecast to reach single digit levels in early Q3-2023, and stabilise around mid-single digit levels over the medium term," the bank said.

Thirteen out of the fifteen analysts and economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to hold benchmark rates steady at its fourth policy rate announcement this year.

The central bank raised rates by a record 950 basis points last year to tame inflation and by 100 bps on March 3 this year. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sri Lanka
Business News
Inflation
Economy
IMF
International Monetary Fund

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

 