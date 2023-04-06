Pause, not a pivot: Das on surprise hold in key rates

This is a pause, not a pivot: Shaktikanta Das on surprise hold in key rates

Das said RBI is keen to assess the cumulative impact of the rate actions done till now

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 06 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 14:43 ist
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI Photo

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday made it clear that the decision to hold rates should be seen as a pause, and not as a pivot.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will act on the rates as and when necessary, Das said.

"If I have to characterise today's monetary policy in just one line...it's a pause, not a pivot," Das told reporters in the customary interaction with reporters after the announcement of the policy review.

Read | RBI projects FY24 inflation at 5.2%, says fight against inflation far from over

Earlier in the day, the six-member MPC voted unanimously to keep the repurchase or repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, surprising analysts who were expecting the central bank to make a final 25 basis points hike before opting to pause.

Das said RBI is keen to assess the cumulative impact of the rate actions done till now. There has been a cumulative hike of 250 basis points since May 2022.

Deputy Governor Michael Patra said RBI has marginally upped its FY24 growth estimate to 6.5 per cent primarily on assumption of a decline in the average oil price to USD 85 per barrel as against USD 90 per barrel earlier.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shaktikanta Das
RBI
Reserve Bank of India
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Gokarna's hidden jewel

Gokarna's hidden jewel

A community that conserves together

A community that conserves together

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

 