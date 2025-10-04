<p>British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will make his first official visit to India on 8-9 October, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.</p><p>Britain and India signed a free trade agreement in July during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sealing a deal to cut tariffs on goods from textiles to whisky and cars and allow more market access for businesses.</p><p>Talks on the trade pact were concluded in May after three years of stop-start negotiations, with both sides hastening efforts to clinch a deal in the shadow of tariff turmoil unleashed by US President Donald Trump.</p>