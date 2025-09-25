<p>Ladakh, which has often created a buzz for its serene views, trekking and bike adventure, witnessed violence on Wednesday (September 24) where Gen Z protesters torched the BJP office and some vehicles. Their demand? The demonstrators are seeking Statehood for Ladakh and the extension of constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.</p><p>Here's all you should know about the protest and what fueled it.</p>.<p>Before violence was reported in Ladakh, the protesters were observing peaceful marches and hunger strikes to press their demand for Statehood before the government. The hunger strike saw the deaths of two activists, both aged over 60, which angered the protesters over the delay in response to their demands. Some Gen Z groups resorted to violence on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) addressed the issue and pointed fingers at climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the violence. The MHA held him responsible for allegedly misleading people through the “provocative mention” of the Arab Spring-style protest and “references to Gen Z protests in Nepal”. The Ministry stated that it was following Wangchuk's speeches that a mob attacked a political party office as well as a government office.</p>.CBI probing FCRA violation by activist Sonam Wangchuk's institution: Official.<p>Another prominent reason why people are protesting in Ladakh is the need for direct political representation. They are asking for one more seat in the Lok Sabha, for Kargil, and also one Rajya Sabha seat. </p>.<p>"Together, we can build a future where Ladakh governs Ladakh. Three-day hunger strike (in support of) Statehood for Ladakh, (its) inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil regions and establishment of a public service commission (PSC)," news agency <em>PTI</em> reported while quoting words from a banner jointly put up by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body at the venue of the hunger strike.</p>