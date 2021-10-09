TSMC, Sony consider joint chip factory in Japan

TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan govt to help

The plant in Kumamoto, southern Japan, is expected to produce semiconductors for automobiles, camera image sensors and other products

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 09 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 09:43 ist
TSMC has been concerned about the concentration of chipmaking capability in Taiwan. Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Taiwan's TSMC and Japan's Sony Group Corp are considering jointly building a chip factory in Japan, with the government ready to pay for some of the investment of about 800 billion yen ($7.15 billion), the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The plant in Kumamoto, southern Japan, is expected to produce semiconductors for automobiles, camera image sensors and other products which have been hit by a global chip shortage, and is likely to start operations by 2024, the report said.

Japan's top auto parts maker Denso is also looking to participate through such steps as setting up equipment at the site, the report said. The Toyota Motor group member seeks stable supplies of chips used in its auto parts.

Both Sony and TSMC declined to comment, while Denso was not immediately available to comment. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and major Apple Inc supplier had said in July that it was reviewing a plan to set up production in Japan.

TSMC has been concerned about the concentration of chipmaking capability in Taiwan, which produces the majority of the world's most advanced chips. China does not rule out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control.

Japanese officials are also worried about the supply chain stability of its industries, with a global chip shortage forcing automakers to cut production. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japan
semiconductor
Sony
Business News

What's Brewing

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!

DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

 