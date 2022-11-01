Twitter ad sales chief announces resignation

Twitter ad sales chief Sarah Personette announces resignation

Personette's resignation adds further uncertainty about how the company will change under Elon Musk

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 01 2022, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 20:14 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter's advertising chief Sarah Personette tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned from her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.

Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week.

Personette did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Social media
Business News

What's Brewing

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

Puneeth conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously

Puneeth conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously

Kerala airport to halt flights for 'God's passage'

Kerala airport to halt flights for 'God's passage'

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

 