<p>As many as five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>'s Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early on Wednesday.</p><p>The clashes erupted when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were carrying out a demolition drive on land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court.</p><p>During the operation, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, triggering chaos at the site. The police later said the situation was brought under control with measured force, according to news agency <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, said, "Pursuant to the directions of the Delhi High Court, the MCD carried out a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque, Turkman Gate, in the early morning hours. During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create a disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. </p><p>"The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation," he said. </p><p>According to police, extensive law and order arrangements were made in advance, with senior officers deployed across multiple zones. Coordination meetings were held with members of local peace committees.</p><p>Multiple earthmovers were seen at the spot prior to the demolition.</p><p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>)</p>