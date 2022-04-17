Twitter board not aligned with shareholders: Musk

Twitter board’s interest not aligned with shareholders, says Elon Musk

Musk said that with the departure of Jack Dorsey, the board 'collectively owns almost no shares'

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Apr 17 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 14:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

By Shiyin Chen

The economic interests of Twitter Inc.’s board are not aligned with shareholders, Elon Musk said Saturday after the social media company took steps to ward off his takeover attempt.

The billionaire was responding to a tweet about board members’ stock holdings, saying that with the departure of Jack Dorsey, the board “collectively owns almost no shares.”

Twitter on Friday set up a shareholder rights plan that could thwart Musk’s hostile acquisition bid. The plan is exercisable if a party acquires 15% of the stock without prior approval and seeks to ensure that anyone taking control of Twitter through open market accumulation pays all shareholders an appropriate control premium.

Read | Twitterati tell Elon Musk to buy Sri Lanka instead of platform

Responding to a subsequent tweet by a user about whether the so-called poison pill plan could amount to “criminal negligence,” Musk said the plan could be “more of a concern about other potential bidders” instead of “just” him.

Since making the offer, Musk has been actively posting on his Twitter account in what appears to be a social media campaign to sway public opinion in favor of his bid.

The Tesla co-founder on Thursday tweeted that the board risks liability if it acted against shareholders. He has also thanked followers who voted in online polls supporting his bid.

In response to tweets about board members who could make or break a firm, Dorsey said “it’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company.”

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
business
Technology
Jack Dorsey

What's Brewing

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

NFTs: A trade tool for artists of all ilk to milk

NFTs: A trade tool for artists of all ilk to milk

Sri Lanka: A welfare state in cinders

Sri Lanka: A welfare state in cinders

Spiking mercury level advances Tulip Garden closure

Spiking mercury level advances Tulip Garden closure

Iron women of India

Iron women of India

 