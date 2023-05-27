Twitter cannot hide from EU rules after exit from code

Twitter cannot hide from EU rules after exit from code

Since Twitter was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion last October, the company has cut thousands of jobs and made numerous changes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 27 2023, 06:47 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 06:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter cannot run away from its obligations even after quitting a voluntary EU code of practice to tackle disinformation, EU industry chief Thierry Breton warned the company late on Friday.

Companies which signed up to the code are required to provide regular progress reports with data on how much advertising revenue they had averted from disinformation actors.

They also have to provide information on the number or value of political advertisements accepted or rejected and instances of manipulative behaviours detected.

"Twitter leaves EU voluntary code of practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run but you can't hide," Breton said in a tweet.

Also Read | Twitter likely to quit EU disinformation code

"Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under DSA as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement."

Since Twitter was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion last October, the company has cut thousands of jobs and made numerous changes.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) obliges Twitter, Google, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba's AliExpress and five other large online platforms to do more to tackle illegal online content.

Companies face fines of as much as 6% of their global turnover for violations.

Twitter, which no longer has a public relations department, responded to an emailed request for comment with a poop emoji.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
World news
EU
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

 