Twitter cannot hide from EU rules after exit from code

Twitter cannot run away from its obligations even after quitting a voluntary EU code of practice to tackle disinformation, EU industry chief Thierry Breton warned the company late on Friday.
Companies which signed up to the code are required to provide regular progress reports with data on how much advertising revenue they had averted from disinformation actors.
They also have to provide information on the number or value of political advertisements accepted or rejected and instances of manipulative behaviours detected.
"Twitter leaves EU voluntary code of practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run but you can't hide," Breton said in a tweet.
Also Read | Twitter likely to quit EU disinformation code
"Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under DSA as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement."
Since Twitter was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion last October, the company has cut thousands of jobs and made numerous changes.
The Digital Services Act (DSA) obliges Twitter, Google, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba's AliExpress and five other large online platforms to do more to tackle illegal online content.
Companies face fines of as much as 6% of their global turnover for violations.
Twitter, which no longer has a public relations department, responded to an emailed request for comment with a poop emoji.
