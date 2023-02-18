Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via message

Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message

The company believes phone-number-based 2FA is being abused by 'bad actors'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 18 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 10:45 ist
Two-factor authentication, meant to make accounts more secure, requires an account holder to use a second authentication method in addition to a password. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter said on Friday it will allow only paid subscribers to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method to secure their accounts.

After March 20, "only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method," the company tweeted.

Two-factor authentication, meant to make accounts more secure, requires an account holder to use a second authentication method in addition to a password. Twitter allows 2FA by text message, authentication app and a security key.

Also Read  — Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules

The company believes phone-number-based 2FA is being abused by "bad actors," according to a Wednesday blog post that the company's tweet linked to.

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted "Yup" in reply to a user tweet that the company was changing policy "because Telcos Used Bot Accounts to Pump 2FA SMS," and that the company was losing $60 million a year "on scam SMS."

The blue check mark, previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures, is now open to anyone prepared to pay.

Last month, Twitter said it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 per month, the same as for iOS subscribers. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Business News

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Aussies show fight as India flex

Aussies show fight as India flex

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Reflecting on life and death

Reflecting on life and death

 