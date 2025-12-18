Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Securities Market Code Bill introduced in Lok Sabha; govt proposes sending it to parliamentary panel

Arun Nehru (DMK) and Manish Tewari (Congress) opposed the bill at the introduction stage, saying that it gave excessive powers to one body which was against the principle of separation of powers.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 08:56 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanLok SabhaMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us