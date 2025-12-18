<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hate%20Speech">bill </a>was passed in the Assembly despite an incomplete debate amid uproar from the opposing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a>. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka even tore the document to register his protest. </p>. <p>Earlier, Home Minister G Parameshwara initiated the discussion on the bill, while Ashoka said under the proposed law, the police would become 'Hitlers' and infringe upon freedom of expression.</p>