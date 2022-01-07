upGrad appoints Vikram Vyas as VP Growth, International Sales

Edtech major upGrad on Friday said it has appointed Vikram Vyas as Vice President - Growth, International Sales for the Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions.

The leadership addition is part of upGrad's strategy to scale up operations in the global higher education space, a statement said.

In the new role, Vyas will be responsible for strengthening the company's presence and gaining a dominant market share globally, it added.

Vyas is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience across countries and cultures servicing and leading sales growth for e-commerce, banking, insurance, hospitality, telecom, and education-based clients, amongst others.

He will be spearheading the ambitious and aggressive expansion goals of the brand and set out action plans to scale the business in the APAC and EMEA regions, the statement said.

"We have ambitious growth plans for the APAC region, and therefore, we would need his expertise and seasoned business acumen for strengthening our foothold in the market and scaling the business. We are living in exciting times, and his appointment is aptly timed with our ambition of becoming an integrated global higher-ed leader,” upGrad CEO (APAC) Zubin Gandevia said.

Founded in 2015, upGrad has a learner base of over 2 million across 50 countries and over 300 university partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1,000 companies worldwide.

