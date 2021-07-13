US futures fall sharply after June CPI data

US futures fall sharply after June CPI data

The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month after advancing 0.6% in May

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 13 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 20:01 ist
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points. Credit: Reuters Photo

US stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose solidly in June, as loosening Covid-19 restrictions allowed economic recovery to gather momentum.

The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month after advancing 0.6% in May, the Labor Department said, while core CPI rose 4.5% last month, above expectations of a 4% rise.

At 8:37 am ET, Dow e-minis were down 50 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.24%. 

