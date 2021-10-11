US stocks open week on mixed note

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as rising energy prices sharpened inflation worries ahead of key earnings and economic reports later in the week.
Equity markets were poised for more volatility as oil prices surged to fresh multi-year highs amid worries over the sufficiency of supply to meet revived demand.
Analysts had already been boosting their inflation forecasts due to myriad supply chain and logistics problems that are boosting consumer prices.
A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 per cent at 34,801.77.
Also Read | India’s stock market on track to overtake UK’s in value
The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent to 4,387.82, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 per cent to 14,538.39.
This week's calendar includes an update on US consumer prices, as well as earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase and other leading banks.
The earnings season is expected to feature "a lot of discussion about margin pressures" due to higher costs, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
"We suspect the market will tolerate such talk so long as it is accompanied with indications that demand is strong enough to push through price actions that help offset the impact on profit margins."
Among individual companies, Southwest Airlines dropped 3.5 per cent after cancelling more than 1,000 flights Sunday, citing weather and air traffic control issues.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football
Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall
Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple
Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to
Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?
Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff
Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele
Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent