Vistara announces 48-hr sale for Aug 1-Oct 12 travel period

The airline runs flights in economy, premium economy and business class configurations

PTI,
  • Jun 24 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 16:31 ist
During April and May, India and its aviation sector had been badly hit by the coronavirus infection's second wave. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vistara on Thursday announced a 48-hour sale on all classes of its flights for travel between August 1 and October 12. 

The airline — which runs flights in economy, premium economy and business class configurations — said in a press release that the sale would end on 11:59 PM on Friday.

During April and May, India and its aviation sector had been badly hit by the coronavirus infection's second wave, which is receding currently. 

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “The unfortunate second wave of Covid-19 compelled many to put their travel plans on hold." 

"As the situation begins to gradually improve and demand starts to return, we are happy to invite travellers to fly the airline that India trusts the most to their destinations, at these attractive fares,” he mentioned. 

