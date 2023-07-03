Weak rural labour mkt puts India's jobless rate over 8%

Weak rural labour market pushes India’s jobless rate above 8%

Unemployment historically soars in India’s villages in June as harvesting ends in May.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jul 03 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 15:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India’s unemployment rate rose above 8 per cent for the third time this year on the back of seasonal joblessness in rural areas, according to data from a private research firm. 

The unemployment rate jumped to 8.45 per cent in June from 7.68 per cent in the previous month, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. While unemployment in urban areas eased to 7.87 per cent last month, rural India saw a two-year high of 8.73 per cent. 

June is typically a lean season for the agricultural sector, a key source of livelihood for the country’s rural population. Unemployment historically soars in India’s villages in June as harvesting ends in May and sowing for a new crop gathers pace only in July when monsoon progresses.  

Also Read | With 1.1 crore under forced labour, India tops nations driving people to 'modern slavery': Report

High joblessness is a worry for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been trying to burnish the credentials of his administration by distributing job appointment letters as part of his promise to provide one million overnment jobs by the end of this year. 

A persistent weakness in the labor market, particularly in rural areas where about two-thirds of the India’s population lives, could make his reelection bid in 2024 polls more challenging and put hurdles in the way of India’s world-beating economic growth. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

labourers
India
Business News
Unemployment
job market

Related videos

What's Brewing

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

 