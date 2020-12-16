Cabinet approves next round of spectrum auction, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the next round of spectrum auction to be held in March, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

The cabinet approved auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz frequency bands, for a validity period of 20 years. "A total of 2251.25 MHz is being offered with a total valuation of Rs. 3,92,332.70 crore," Prasad told reporters after cabinet meeting.

Prasad also said, "It's been 4 years since the last auction but conditions for the auction to be same as 2016." This means, notice for inviting applications will commence this month and

auction will be conducted by March, he said.

Winning the spectrum through the auction will help telecom service providers to augment their network capacity, whereas new players will be able to start their services, said a statement.

However the government will not put spectrum frequencies that have been identified for 5G services on sale.

The Digital Communications Commission, the highest decision making body of the Department of Telecom, in May had approved the spectrum auction plan worth Rs 5.22 lakh crore, which included radiowaves for 5G services as well.

"Successful bidders may pay entire bid amount in one go (upfront) or may exercise an option to pay a certain amount (25% for spectrum won in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz bands or 50% for spectrum won in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz bands) upfront and remaining amount in a maximum up to 16 equated annual instalments, after a moratorium of two years," the statement said.

In addition to the bid amount, successful bidders will also have to pay 3 per cent of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), excluding wireline services, as spectrum usage charges for the spectrum won through this auction, said the statement.