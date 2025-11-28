<p>New Delhi: The central government's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fiscal-deficit">fiscal deficit</a> touched 52.6 per cent of the full-year target at the end of October, according to official data released on Friday.</p>.<p>The fiscal deficit was 46.5 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2024-25 in the first seven months of the previous financial year.</p>.<p>In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, was Rs 8,25,144 crore in the April-October period of 2025-26.</p>.<p>The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of the GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore.</p>.Fiscal deficit slips to 0.8% of full-year target at May-end 2025: CGA data.<p>According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the central government received about Rs 18 lakh crore or 51.5 per cent of the corresponding BE 2025-26 of total receipts up to October 2025.</p>.<p>This comprised Rs 12.74 lakh crore of tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 4.89 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 37,095 crore of non-debt capital receipts.</p>.<p>Further, Rs 8,34,957 crore was transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Government of India during April-October, which is Rs 1,11,981 crore higher than the previous year.</p>.Fiscal deficit slips to 0.8% of full-year target at May-end 2025: CGA data.<p>CGA data showed that total expenditure incurred by the Centre is Rs 26.25 lakh crore (51.8 per cent of the corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which Rs 20 lakh crore was on revenue account and Rs 6.17 lakh crore on capital account.</p>.<p>Of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 6.73 lakh crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 2.46 lakh crore on major subsidies.</p>