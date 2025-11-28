<p>Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> said that he has directed the officials from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru-city-corporation">Mangaluru City Corporation</a> to prepare an estimate to upgrade the sewage treatment plant at Munchoor with latest technology.</p><p>Speaking on the pollution of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nandini-river">Nandini river</a> due to the alleged release of untreated water to the water body, he said the present STP at Munchoor is old and uses the old technology. The STP needs to be upgraded. "Once the estimate is prepared, I will speak to the Minister for Urban Development for the release of funds for the same."</p><p>Further, it has also been decided to procure a generator to the STP. Tender will be floated soon and generator will be available by February. Till then, the officials have been directed to hire generator to ensure that STP functions throughout the day and sewage/ untreated water is not discharged into the river.</p><p>With the sludge accumulating in the river, officials have been directed to prepare an estimate to dredge the water body to clean it.</p>.Film festival, dog show, musical night to be part of Karavali Utsava in Mangaluru.<p><strong>Karavali Utsava</strong></p><p>The Minister said Karavali Utsava will be organised from December 20 to January 4.</p><p>A preparatory meeting on the same was held. “I have asked the officials to work towards the success of the utsava by making all necessary preparations for conducting cultural, painting, adventure and nature related programmes. Beach utsava, kite festival, surfing and other programmes will be organised. Variety of cultural programmes are also planned.</p><p>The Minister said that the District in Charge Minister office at DC office in Padil has been opened. Public can visit the office to submit their grievances.</p>.Karavali Utsava from Dec 21 to Jan 19 in Mangaluru.<p><strong>Tender floated</strong></p><p>To a query on repair of roads, the Minister said that the MCC has floated tender for works on repairing the roads and other emergency works at a cost of Rs 160 crore. The works will be taken up shortly.</p><p>“I have also directed officials to ensure that water crisis do not recur in the future and in case of any crisis, measures should be taken to supply water to the citizens,” he added.</p>