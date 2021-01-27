China's Ant Group plans revamp amid regulator pressure

China's Ant Group plans revamp amid regulator pressure

The fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has submitted an outline of a restructuring plan

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 27 2021, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 20:42 ist
Ant Group. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's Ant Group Co Ltd is planning to refashion itself as a financial holding company under the supervision of China's central bank in the face of regulatory pressure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has submitted an outline of a restructuring plan, which could be finalised before China goes into the week-long lunar new year holiday in mid-February, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources.

Chinese regulators had asked Ant to consider folding up most of its financial businesses into a holding company that would be subject to more stringent capital requirements, two sources told Reuters in December.

The country's central bank, People's Bank of China, has said Ant controls a range of financial institutions, including securities and insurance firms, and should set up a holding firm according to law.

Chinese regulators in November abruptly halted Ant's $37 billion initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which was set to be the world's largest.

Ant and Alibaba were not immediately available for a comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
People's Bank of China
Ant Group

What's Brewing

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

 