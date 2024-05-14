China's Ant Group's profit down by 19% to 7.87 billion yuan

Shanghai: China's Ant Group posted a 19 per cent fall in net profit of 7.87 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) in the three months to December 31, according to Reuters calculations based on Alibaba Group Holding's earnings released on Tuesday.
The e-commerce giant reports profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.
Chinese authorities last July announced a fine of 7.12 billion yuan for Ant Group for violating laws concerning consumer protection and corporate governance, ending a years-long regulatory overhaul of the fintech company.
Both groups were co-founded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and Alibaba holds a 33 per cent stake in Ant.
Published 14 May 2024, 12:17 IST