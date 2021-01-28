Citroën rolls out first SUV from India plant

French automobile manufacturer Citroën on Thursday announced that it has begun commercial production and rolled out its first C5 Aircross SUV, from its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur near Chennai.

The flagship SUV is the first product from the Citroën brand for Indian customers and is slated to be launched in this quarter. The start of production of the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV in India has started after rigorous testing of the vehicle for over 2.5 lakh kilometres in different terrains and varied weather conditions across India.

“We are excited to officially roll-out the first Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand. We are looking forward to welcoming the customers to the La Maison Citroën dealership network, which means ‘the home of Citroën’ in a few weeks from now, across key cities of India,” Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President, Stellantis & Chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt Ltd & PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt Ltd, said.