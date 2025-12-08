Menu
Rupee falls 16 paise to 90.11 against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee settled at 89.95 against the US dollar, after the Reserve Bank of India cut the key policy interest rate for the first time in six months.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 04:47 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 04:47 IST
