Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee dies at 81

Chatterjee, who had been suffering from typhoid and age-related ailments, was undergoing treatment at MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, where he died on Sunday night.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 04:47 IST
