<p>Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee, who acted in more than 400 films, died at a government hospital here, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum said in a statement on Monday.</p>.<p>He was 81.</p>.<p>Chatterjee, who had been suffering from typhoid and age-related ailments, was undergoing treatment at MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, where he died on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The actor had debuted in <em>Aponjon</em>, which was released in 1968. He mostly acted in supporting roles in films.</p>.<p>Some of his notable films include <em>Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja </em>and <em>Baishe Srabon</em>.</p>.<p>He had worked in Satyajit Ray's <em>Pratidwandi</em>.</p>.<p>Apart from Bengali films, he also worked in Hindi cinema, including Sujoy Ghosh's film <em>Kahaani</em>.</p>.<p>The Artists Forum statement said, "One of our most valued members, Kalyan Chattopadhyay, has left us. We are deeply shocked. May his soul rest in peace." Chattopadhyay had studied at Pune Film Institute.</p>.<p>His contemporaries include Soumitra Chatterjee, Sabitri Chattopadhyay and Dipankar De. </p>