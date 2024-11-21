Adani dollar bonds tumble after US bribery charges

<p>Singapore: Dollar bond prices for Adani companies fell sharply in early Asia trade after the Indian conglomerate's billionaire chairman was indicted in New York over allegations of bribery and fraud.</p><p>Prices for Adani Port and Special Economic Zone debt maturing in August 2027 fell more than five cents on the dollar, according to LSEG data.</p><p>Adani Electricity Mumbai debt maturing in February 2030 fell nearly eight cents and dollar bonds issued by Adani Transmission also notched falls larger than five cents. </p>