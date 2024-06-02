Adani portfolio delivers record 45% EBITDA growth in FY24

The consumer user base of the platform has increased to 350 million, with fast-growing consumer franchises across airports, electricity distribution, smart metering, gas distribution and direct-to-consumer digital platform.

'Rising cash flows from rapidly growing profits have lowered the net leverage significantly,' it said. 'The portfolio is now very conservatively leveraged with net debt to EBITDA as low as 2.2x; down from 3.3x - this demonstrates a disciplined growth profile providing stable, predictable and resilient performance year-on-year,' it said.