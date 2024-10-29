Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Adani Ports maintains FY25 core profit outlook after Q2 profit miss

Adani Ports reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,445 crore ($291 million) for the period, below analysts' average estimate of 2,598 crore.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 09:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 09:43 IST
Business NewsAdaniEarningsProfitcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us