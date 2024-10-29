Adani Ports maintains FY25 core profit outlook after Q2 profit miss

<p>Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said it is "well positioned" to hit the upper end of its core profit forecast for fiscal year 2025, after missing the second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The country's largest private port operator by volumes reiterated its fiscal year 2025 cargo volume forecast in the 460 million metric tons (MMT)-480 MMT range, after a 10% rise in volumes during the September quarter, from a 7.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter.</p>.Adani Ports acquires 80% stake in global OSV operator Astro Offshore .<p>Shares of the company reversed course to trade 1% higher after the results.</p>.<p>Adani Ports reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,445 crore ($291 million) for the period, below analysts' average estimate of 2,598 crore, according to LSEG data. </p><p>($1 = 84.0750 Indian rupees)</p>