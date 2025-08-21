Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Air India, AI Express post Rs 9,568 crore loss before tax in FY25

In the last fiscal, Akasa Air and SpiceJet recorded a loss before tax of Rs 1,983.4 crore and Rs 58.1 crore, while IndiGo reported a profit before tax of Rs 7,587.5 crore.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 10:20 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaAir India Expresscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us