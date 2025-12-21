Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Gurugram administration tweaks office timings in response to poor air quality

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued an advisory in compliance with orders issued by the Central Air Quality Management, under the fourth phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 14:17 IST
India NewsgurugramNCR

Follow us on :

Follow Us