Air India completes first phase of legacy retrofit programme

<p>Mumbai: Air India, has completed the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet, with the final of 27 aircraft returning to service with brand-new cabin interiors and in the airline’s vibrant new livery. </p><p>With these, combined with 14 newly delivered A320neo aircraft and those integrated following the merger of Vistara into Air India, the airline now operates 104 A320 Family aircraft, featuring new or upgraded cabin interiors.</p>.'Cockroach hanged to until death': Air India flight's defect logbook note goes viral on social media.<p>Commenced in September 2024 as part of a broader $400 million initiative to modernise Air India’s entire legacy fleet, the retrofit programme for all 27 legacy A320neo aircraft has been completed within a record one-year time frame, an Air India spokesperson said on Friday. </p><p>With 104 A320 Family aircraft featuring new or upgraded interiors, Air India now operates 3,024 weekly flights across 82 domestic and short-haul international routes.</p><p>The retrofit programme for the 27 A320neo involved equipping all aircraft with modern cabin interiors, each in a three-class cabin configuration, ensuring a consistent, world-class inflight experience, the spokesperson added.</p>