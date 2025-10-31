Menu
Air India completes first phase of legacy retrofit programme

With 104 A320 family aircraft featuring new or upgraded interiors, Air India now operates 3,024 weekly flights across 82 domestic and short-haul international routes.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 15:23 IST
