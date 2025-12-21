<p>Udupi: A major fire broke out at the Solid Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) dry waste processing unit under the Koteshwara gram panchayat limits in the early hours of Sunday, causing damage to property worth several lakh rupees.</p><p>The SLRM unit has been functioning for the past four to five years behind the gram panchayat office located in the old GP building. The dry waste processing and storage facility is situated on the upper portion of the premises, while commercial buildings operate on the lower side. </p>.In future, all GPs will have SLRM centres: Udupi DC.<p>According to sources, the fire started suddenly in the dry waste stored at the unit, leading to the destruction of large quantities of dry waste, machinery, and tin sheets.</p><p>The blaze also spread its impact to the commercial complex below, damaging equipment in a few shops, including a vegetable shop.</p><p>Ayyappa devotees who noticed the fire in the early morning hours immediately alerted local residents and informed the fire and emergency services. Fire tenders from Kundapura and Byndoor rushed to the spot and extinguished fire. </p><p>The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported in the incident.</p>