Air India starts building Bengaluru facility with Rs 1,400 cr initial investment

"To the extent that we can mitigate the shortfall of the legacy product, we are doing so. We will, as we've previously said, refit all of the legacy aircraft. The narrow-body refit is well underway, and we should have essentially all of the narrow-body aircraft, about 87% of them, complete by June next year. 30% of Air India's wide-body fleet is already upgraded and for the rest we will begin by next year," he said.